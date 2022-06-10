New details have emerged regarding law enforcement's response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A report from The New York Times states police were aware victims inside the school needed medical treatment as they waited outside. They waited for more than an hour, according to new video footage and other documents, which show officials were waiting for protective equipment to lower their risk.

During the 1 hour and 17 minutes that passed from when the shooting began to when four officers entered the school, over a dozen of the 33 children and three teachers in two classrooms were alive, the report said. Sixty officers then arrived on the scene.

A transcript of officers' body camera footage reveals a man who investigators believe to be police chief Pete Arredondo saying, "People are going to ask why we’re taking so long. We’re trying to preserve the rest of the life. ... We think there are some injuries in there. And so you know what we did, we cleared off the rest of the building so we wouldn’t have any more, besides what’s already in there, obviously."

It still remains unclear when Arredondo and other officials learned about the injuries inside the school.

This report comes as law enforcement's response to the Uvalde shooting — where 19 children and two teachers were killed — is being investigated by Texas state police and the U.S. Justice Department.