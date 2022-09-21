Florida Teacher Arrested For Slapping A Student In The Back Of The Head

A Florida teacher is facing charges for allegedly smacking a student in the back of the head recently, according to WFLA.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says there's a video of 46-year-old Bryce Givens slapping a student with an open hand in a classroom on Friday, September 16. The student told deputies he suffered a headache after the slap but didn't have any visible injuries.

Givens claims he watched the student pull another student's hair, prompting him to hit the victim. Authorities say the educator regretted his actions and only wanted to discipline the student, not harm him.

The teacher was arrested and charged with child abuse, according to the sheriff's office. No details were given about which school Givens worked at, or if he's facing punishment following the arrest.

Earlier this year, a 63-year-old teacher was charged for allegedly biting students over a jar of pickles. Another Florida teacher was accused of hitting a student multiple times in the face just days after getting the "Teacher of the Year" award.

Then, there was the high-profile case of an Indiana teacher who was caught on camera slapping a student in the hallway. The shocking attack stemmed from an argument over the student's hooded sweatshirt, according to a release.