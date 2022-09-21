Former All-Pro Joe Haden Makes Decision On NFL Future

Former All-Pro cornerback Joe Haden will retire after 12 NFL seasons, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (September 21).

Haden, 33, who began his career with the Cleveland Browns, plans to sign a one-day contract to retire with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Schefter.

The Maryland native was selected by Cleveland at No. 7 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at the University of Florida, which included winning the 2008 BCS national championship and being selected as a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC cornerback in 2009.

Haden was a second-team All-Pro in 2013, a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013 and 2014) and a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection during his tenure with the Browns before being released on August 30, 2017 and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers hours later.