Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead At 22

Former UCLA men's basketball player Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22, the program announced in a statement shared on its verified Twitter account Wednesday (September 21) morning.

"The news of Jalen Hill's passing is heartbreaking," UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon."

Hill was reported to have died after recently going missing during a trip to Costa Rica, his father, George, confirmed in a statement shared on his Instagram account on behalf of the family, though not revealing additional details about his son's death.

"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," George Hill wrote. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve."