Here's The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Washington

The United States is full of natural wonders, iconic landmarks, and thrilling destinations. Every state has unique places that leave both tourists and locals in awe. With that said, it can be a little overwhelming figuring out which attraction to check out.

U.S. News & World Report pinpointed the most popular tourist attraction in each state and Washington D.C. The list includes theme parks, space centers, hiking areas, bustling cities, bridges, national parks, and much more.

Washington's best tourist attraction is the Space Needle in Seattle!

Writers explained why they picked this globally-recognized icon:

"When you think of Seattle, chances are the Space Needle immediately springs to mind. Designed for the space-themed 1962 World's Fair, the futuristic structure was renovated in 2018 to include the Skyrisers – glass benches that allow travelers' feet to dangle as they lean over the city – and The Loupe, the world's only rotating glass floor. Less adventurous visitors who want to enjoy panoramic views of the city, Puget Sound and Mount Rainier can take in their surroundings through floor-to-ceiling windows. The 605-foot-tall Space Needle is open every day, and tickets start at $35 for adults and $26 for children 5 to 12. Exact fees vary depending on the season."