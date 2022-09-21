Kid Cudi Says Telling His Life Story For Upcoming Book Is 'Scary'

"Started writing the first chapter of my book," Cudi tweeted. "Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning."



The rapper, born Scott Mescudi, first revealed his plans to write a memoir last week. He guaranteed his life story will be "all real" and "all honest" but doesn't reveal much else about the book. While fans wait on more plans for the book, they're also preparing to see his first-ever animated series on Netflix and hear its accompanying album Entergalactic. Both the show and the LP drop on September 30.



Aside from the music, Cudi's acting credits continue to stack up following the release of A24's X and Netflix's Don't Look Up. According to his IDMB page, he's set to appear in three other projects, including one directed by his X co-star Brittany Snow.

