Kid Cudi Says Telling His Life Story For Upcoming Book Is 'Scary'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 21, 2022
Kid Cudi is just a week away from debuting his new album and TV show on Netflix, but he still managed to find the time to begin working on his upcoming memoir.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 20, the Entergalactic rapper took to Twitter to tell his followers that he wrote the first chapter of his first-ever book. While writing the beginning of his memoir, Cudi said it felt "scary" telling his life story in his own words. He didn't provide a specific reason why it was so terrifying but he asserted that fans will find out why he was such a "troubled boy" at the beginning of his career.
Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 20, 2022
"Started writing the first chapter of my book," Cudi tweeted. "Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning."
The rapper, born Scott Mescudi, first revealed his plans to write a memoir last week. He guaranteed his life story will be "all real" and "all honest" but doesn't reveal much else about the book. While fans wait on more plans for the book, they're also preparing to see his first-ever animated series on Netflix and hear its accompanying album Entergalactic. Both the show and the LP drop on September 30.
Aside from the music, Cudi's acting credits continue to stack up following the release of A24's X and Netflix's Don't Look Up. According to his IDMB page, he's set to appear in three other projects, including one directed by his X co-star Brittany Snow.