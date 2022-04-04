Lil Nas X Wrote A Hilarious Song About His Grammy Losses
By Yashira C.
April 5, 2022
Lil Nas X shared a hilarious video of himself singing about his Grammy losses on his Instagram stories shortly after last night's award show.
Lil Nas sings while shirtless in the video, "I ain’t win no Grammys, that s–t hurt my feelings, that s–t finna make me cry/Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That s–t made me cry, that s–t me cry.” He finishes off the video with an exaggerated fake cry. The "Industry Baby" rapper was nominated for five Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for his album Montero. He took the Grammy stage alongside Jack Harlow to play his biggest hits.
Watch the clip below.
Live snippet of @LilNasX next Hit Single “I ain’t win no Grammy (0-5)” pic.twitter.com/GVO3zKACEF— Saun (@Saunburner) April 4, 2022
Lil Nas shared some funny tweets leading up to the awards show and then after. A day before the show, he tweeted:" if i don’t leave with grammys tomorrow i will be formally turning in my resignation letter to the Illuminati" After losing his nominations, he tweeted "Can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay!” But the rapper left things off on a good note, praising his performance and the fun night he had alongside his fellow musicians, "last night was my favorite performance yet. and a fun night in general. we lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! love y’all. ♥️"
if i don’t leave with grammys tomorrow i will be formally turning in my resignation letter to the illuminati— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 2, 2022
can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay!— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022
last night was my favorite performance yet. and a fun night in general. we lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! love y’all. ♥️— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022