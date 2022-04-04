Lil Nas X Wrote A Hilarious Song About His Grammy Losses

Lil Nas X shared a hilarious video of himself singing about his Grammy losses on his Instagram stories shortly after last night's award show.

Lil Nas sings while shirtless in the video, "I ain’t win no Grammys, that s–t hurt my feelings, that s–t finna make me cry/Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That s–t made me cry, that s–t me cry.” He finishes off the video with an exaggerated fake cry. The "Industry Baby" rapper was nominated for five Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for his album Montero. He took the Grammy stage alongside Jack Harlow to play his biggest hits.

Watch the clip below.