Lil Nas X Announces His First-Ever World Tour

Lil Nas X is hitting the road this fall!

The "THATS WHAT I WANT" singer announced Tuesday (April 26) the dates for his first-ever world tour that kicks off September 6 in Detroit, Michigan. You can hear tracks from Lil Nas X's Grammy-nominated album, Montero, on the 21-date tour that has stops across North America through October before heading overseas to Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

"and u better come. or don’t idc lol.. jk i do care please come ok? deal?" the 23-year-old singer said on Instagram.

Tickets for the "Long Live Montero Tour" go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for CashApp users starts Wednesday, April 27 and the Live Nation presale starts Thursday, April 28.