Lil Nas X Announces His First-Ever World Tour

By Dani Medina

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X is hitting the road this fall!

The "THATS WHAT I WANT" singer announced Tuesday (April 26) the dates for his first-ever world tour that kicks off September 6 in Detroit, Michigan. You can hear tracks from Lil Nas X's Grammy-nominated album, Montero, on the 21-date tour that has stops across North America through October before heading overseas to Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

"and u better come. or don’t idc lol.. jk i do care please come ok? deal?" the 23-year-old singer said on Instagram.

Tickets for the "Long Live Montero Tour" go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for CashApp users starts Wednesday, April 27 and the Live Nation presale starts Thursday, April 28.

Here's a look at the tour dates for Lil Nas X's "Long Live Montero Tour":

  • September 6: Detroit, MI
  • September 10: Chicago, IL
  • September 15: Toronto, ON
  • September 18: Boston, MA
  • September 20: New York, NY
  • September 22: Philadelphia, PA
  • September 25: Washington, DC
  • September 27: Atlanta, GA
  • October 1: Nashville, TN
  • October 3: Orlando, FL
  • October 4: Miami, FL
  • October 18: Los Angeles, CA
  • October 21: Phoenix, AZ
  • October 23: San Francisco, CA
  • November 8: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • November 9: Berlin, Germany
  • November 10: Hamburg, Germany
  • November 12: London, UK
  • November 14: Paris, France
  • November 15: Brussels, Belgium
  • November 17: Barcelona, Spain

You can watch the trailer for the tour below:

Lil Nas X
