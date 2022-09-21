Meghan Markle Asked For A One-On-One Meeting With King Charles

Meghan Markle requested a one-on-one meeting with Prince Harry's father, the newly crowned King Charles III, according to a report from Page Six. A royal reporter revealed that the actress wanted to "clear the air" before she and Prince Harry leave the UK.

"She’d now like, before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” said Neil Sean in a video via Sky News. "That’s right, Meghan one-to-one with King Charles III. You heard correct.”

Sean said his source told him that the Duchess of Sussex made the request in a "formal letter" and that the meeting would serve as "an opportunity to clear the air, put the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.” He added that he had "no idea" if the meeting has actually happened but said Markle was "very brave" to make the request.

Prince Harry and Meghan have remained in the UK amid Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8th. The couple happened to be in the country for various charity engagements. At the time, Harry rushed to Balmoral to be at his grandmother's side but didn't make it in time. Markle stayed behind and sources claimed that she was not invited to be with the Royal Family for the Queen's final moments.

Markle did accompany Harry and his brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk around Windsor Castle just two days after the Queen's death. She was also present at the Queen's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th.