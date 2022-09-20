Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th.

As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as the Queen's coffin was moved from the Gun Carriage and put into a hearse, it seems Princess Charlotte was feeling a bit antsy after a full morning of funeral proceedings.

According to the Daily Star, a lip reader picked up the seconds-long moment and revealed that Camila likely told Kate, "take her" while pointing down to Princess Charlotte. Geo.tv also added that Charlotte was seen screaming "ow!" after her older brother Prince George pinched her, which prompted to annoyed gesture from the Queen Consort.