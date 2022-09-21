Inside Prince William & Harry's 'Awkward' Outing After The Queen's Death
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 21, 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry came together just days after their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed. Accompanied by their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, their joint appearance outside of Windsor Castle was a sweet moment for dedicated royalists but apparently, it wasn't so sweet for the four royals.
"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," a royal insider revealed to People. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen." Two days after the Queen passed in Balmoral on September 8th, the four made their first public appearance. Walking around the castle, they looked at the hundreds of flowers and memorial gifts left for the late monarch and greeted well-wishers.
At the time, Kensington Palace said Prince William had invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for the appearance. However, another source told People that security was not expecting both couples for the outing.
The source added, "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [King Charles III] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."
Tensions within the Royal Family have been high ever since Harry and Meghan stepped away from their roles as senior royals in March of 2020. Right before the Queen's death, Meghan revealed in a profile that she encouraged Harry to work on his relationship with his father King Charles, who ascended to the throne after the Queen's death.