Inside Prince William & Harry's 'Awkward' Outing After The Queen's Death

At the time, Kensington Palace said Prince William had invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for the appearance. However, another source told People that security was not expecting both couples for the outing.

The source added, "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [King Charles III] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

Tensions within the Royal Family have been high ever since Harry and Meghan stepped away from their roles as senior royals in March of 2020. Right before the Queen's death, Meghan revealed in a profile that she encouraged Harry to work on his relationship with his father King Charles, who ascended to the throne after the Queen's death.