PnB Rock's Death May Have Been A 'Planned Execution' By Rapper's Enemies

Police are scouring for any type of connection to potential enemies who had beef with the rapper in various locations from L.A. to Atlanta. They're also researching his hometown of Philadelphia to see if he had any known feuds there. As for the suspected shooter, LAPD are using surveillance videos to try and identify the vehicle that was seen driving away from the scene after the shooting. They've received plenty of tips since the shooting went down, but are currently combing through them to weed out the legitimate leads.



Since investigators are going beyond state lines for this case, it's possible that there's more evidence that may exist outside of L.A. In an effort to find more evidence, police are also going through the rapper's music to see if there's any lyrics that may allude to issues with an enemy.



There are no known suspects at this time. Some people online believed that PnB Rock's girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang was involved after she made social posts about their location right before the murder happened. However, cops have officially ruled her out as a suspect.

