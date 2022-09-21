Taylor Swift Launches 'Midnights Mayhem' Series To Unveil Album Tracklist

Swift went on to explain that the numbers on the 13 ping pong balls represent a track on her forthcoming album Midnights. To launch the series, Swift picked the first ping pong ball toward the end of the video. "So, let's leave it up to fate," she said before rotating the balls in the cage.

The first track to be announced was the album's final track. "Track 13 because of course," Swift smiled. She then picked up a retro landline telephone and revealed the track name into it: "Mastermind." The star didn't reveal how often these "Midnights Mayhem" videos would be posted but there are just over four weeks until the album drops on October 21st.



While most famous musicans are simply posting their album tracklists as photos on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, Swift's randmomized, game show-like, format is super exciting. Stay tuned for more Midnights updates.