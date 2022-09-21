Taylor Swift Launches 'Midnights Mayhem' Series To Unveil Album Tracklist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 21, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a new TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me." For the very first installment, posted on Wednesday, September 21st, waiting room music played in the background as Swift addressed her fans, "Hi. I know that I have a habit of cryptic clues and easter eggs when giving you information about new music and I'm not here to deny that, but I am here to defy that."
"I'm going to be using this technologically advanced device," Swift said as she pointed to a rotary cage full of ping pong balls with different numbers on them, "to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I'm going to be announcing and in what order."
@taylorswift
Midnights tracklist reveal!! Introducing: Midnights Mayhem with Me 🌌😎 #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
Swift went on to explain that the numbers on the 13 ping pong balls represent a track on her forthcoming album Midnights. To launch the series, Swift picked the first ping pong ball toward the end of the video. "So, let's leave it up to fate," she said before rotating the balls in the cage.
The first track to be announced was the album's final track. "Track 13 because of course," Swift smiled. She then picked up a retro landline telephone and revealed the track name into it: "Mastermind." The star didn't reveal how often these "Midnights Mayhem" videos would be posted but there are just over four weeks until the album drops on October 21st.
While most famous musicans are simply posting their album tracklists as photos on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, Swift's randmomized, game show-like, format is super exciting. Stay tuned for more Midnights updates.