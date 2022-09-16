Taylor Swift Reveals Hidden Secret On New 'Midnights' Album Covers

As Swifties eagerly await the upcoming release of Taylor Swift's new album Midnights next month, the singer herself is showing off the secret hidden in plain sight on the album's four covers.

The Folklore singer has seemingly weighed in on fan theories about the album, but on Thursday (September 15), she took to TikTok to share a big surprise with fans in a video where she let them in on the secret she's been holding back.

"I've been wanting to show you this for a while," she said. "So we have four different album covers for the Midnights album and if you turn them over there is, obviously, a back cover to each one of them. They're each different."

Swift previously shared that Midnights will be available with four different covers for both vinyl and CD formats for a limited time. In her new video, she explained what happens if you put all four covers together.

"What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together," she said as the camera flips to reveal the covers in question for the big reveal. "She's a clock. It's a clock. It's a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time."

The video then showed what seems to be a clip of when Swift saw the clock design for the first time, excitedly looking at the covers revealing their hidden secret and exclaiming, "Oh my God, it looks so amazing!"