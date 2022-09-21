A lucky Texas resident just came into a lot of money — but at first, they didn't even realize it!

"Initially, I thought it was (a) $20,000 (prize winning ticket)," the claimant told the Texas Lottery. They claimed a top prize worth $20 million in the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket game. The claimant from Harlingen, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Breaktime at 204 E. Highway 83 in La Feria.

"I was on the phone with my dad when I realized it was $20 million. That was my fifth of five ($20 Million Supreme) tickets that I purchased. I scanned the barcode first, so I knew it was a winner, but I thought it would be a small prize. When I got to my truck, I realized how much I won," the claimant said.

Surprisingly enough, this isn't this Texan's first rodeo. "Once I won $1,000 and I've won $200 or $500 before," they said. The claimant says they plan to "take care of their family and will look to invest the remainder of the prize," the Texas Lottery says.

This $20 million prize marks the first of four top prizes to be claimed in the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket game.

In more Texas lottery news, a jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket for the September 17 drawing was sold in Willis. The jackpot was $19 million, but the claimant would get $11,992,501.82 after selecting the cash value option at the time of purchase. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The ticket was purchased at Master Food Mart at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road in Willis. Furthermore, a New Braunfels resident also claimed a $1 million lottery prize for the September 12 drawing.