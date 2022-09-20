Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

A lucky Texas is an instant millionaire after claiming a $1 million lottery prize.

The New Braunfels resident claimed the $1,000,004 Powerball prize for the drawing on September 12, according to the Texas Lottery. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at CT Mart at 1815 State Highway 46 W in New Braunfels.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (6-14-16-34-66) but not the red Powerball number (25). The claimant also had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

In more Texas lottery news, a $19 million lottery ticket was purchased in Willis, but the claimant has not yet claimed their ticket. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The ticket was purchased at Master Food Mart at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road in Willis. Last week, a North Richland Hills resident claimed a $1 million ticket in the Ultimate 7s scratch ticket game. A Hereford, Austin and Waxahachie resident also claimed lottery prizes worth $1 million, $5 million and $1 million, respectively.