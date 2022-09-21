Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Top 10 Cities For Relocating Professionals

It seems like professionals are always on the hunt for their next opportunity. And since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are working from home. This has led people to move to warmer climates and smaller metros.

Stacker compiled a list of the top 10 cities to which professionals are flocking. The website states, "The net migration rate was calculated by determining the number of members changing their location on their LinkedIn profile per 10,000 members."

Two of the top ten cities are located right here in Texas. Coming in at number one on the list was Austin. The city has a net migration rate of 132.86. The website explains:

"Over the last several years, Austin has become a hub for big tech companies and startups, drawing speculation that it is destined to become the next Silicon Valley. Google, Oracle, Apple, Meta, and other massive tech companies have already established secondary offices there. Between 2010 and 2020, Austin's cost of living increased by 17.8%, the 12th-largest increase of all American metro areas. The greatest influx of workers to Austin has come from the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York City."

Dallas-Fort Worth also made the list, landing at number seven. This area has a net migration rate of 44.77. The website cites the city's abundance of aerospace and aviation jobs as a key factor for the migration.

You can see the full list of the top 10 cities to which professionals are flocking on Stacker's website.