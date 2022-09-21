This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar

The real meaning of a "dive bar" has definitely evolved over time. They used to be know for being dirty and even dangerous. But now, they're better known as simple bars that have character and personality.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state. The website states, "To assemble a list of the best dive bar in every state, 24/7 Tempo began by consulting ratings and reviews of establishments identifying themselves as dive bars, in whole or in part, on Yelp."

According to the list, the best dive bar in Arizona is Bay Horse Tavern in Tucson. 24/7 Wall Street explains:

"The illuminated head of retired Bud Light mascot Spuds MacKenzie looks out over the bar above a cooler filled with 'Important Beers' at this Tucson standby, praised by Yelp reviewers for its 'sharp, funny bartenders,' 'great prices on drinks,' and 'small patio for smoking with a TV.' 'What a dump!' wrote another Yelper, adding, 'I mean that in a good way.'"

A full list of the best dive bars in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.