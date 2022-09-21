This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Michigan

Brunch is for everyone. It is for those who can't quite make it to breakfast after a long night out, and those who didn't get a chance to eat before their morning workout. Brunch is for the people who let their phones eat first, and for those who simply can't wait to stuff their face with delicious food the second that it's placed on the table. It's for those who romanticize morning coffee, and those who romanticize an afternoon of bottomless mimosa deals with friends. Brunch is for the açaí bowl lovers, and the sausage, egg, and cheese with a side of bacon and hash-browns crowd. Regardless of what brunch means to you, there is one restaurant in Michigan that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to brunch in Michigan is at The Laundry located in Fenton. Cheapism recommended that first timers try the bacon and brie hotcakes.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to brunch in the entire state:

"The Laundry does its best to emulate Paris in the middle of The Mitten. The pork 'n' porridge, breakfast pizza, and Applewood ham steaks may not be incredibly Parisian, but they're joined by a tempting menu of more than 110 cocktails. The bacon & Brie hotcakes are a nod to European flavor."