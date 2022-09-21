WATCH: Sea Otter Steals California Surfer's Board In Unbelievable Video

A resistant, pregnant sea otter climbed up on a California surfer's unoccupied board in Santa Cruz last Wednesday and refused to give it back. According to an interview conducted by CNN, Nick Ericksen had just finished catching a wave and was swimming beside his board when the otter hopped on top of it.

"It climbed on and made itself at home," Erikson told CNN.

In an effort to get the sea otter off of the board and get back to shore, Ericksen tried splashing it and pulling on the front of the board with no prevail. Every time Ericksen touched the board the sea otter would jump in after him, only to get back up on the board moments later.

"Its like a pitbull puppy in a sense. It looks cute but you know how dangerous it can be."