WATCH: Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond Club To Be Featured In FIFA 23

By Jason Hall

September 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans of the award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso will soon be able to play as AFC Richmond in EA SPORTS FIFA 23.

The popular soccer video game franchise announced that Jason Sudeikis' title character and players from the fictional team will appear under the Rest of the World category and be playable in career mode, kickoff and online play.

Ted Lasso will also be an option in career mode.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."

Ted Lasso, which is based on the character initially portrayed by Sudeikis in a series of promos for NBC Sports' Premier League coverage, has won numerous awards since initially debuting on Apple TV+ in August 2020, including 20 Primetime Emmy Awards for its first season, making it the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy Awards history.

