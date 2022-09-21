WATCH: Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond Club To Be Featured In FIFA 23

Fans of the award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso will soon be able to play as AFC Richmond in EA SPORTS FIFA 23.

The popular soccer video game franchise announced that Jason Sudeikis' title character and players from the fictional team will appear under the Rest of the World category and be playable in career mode, kickoff and online play.

Ted Lasso will also be an option in career mode.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."