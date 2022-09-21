WATCH: Top Star Makes Surprise AEW Debut At 'Grand Slam'

By Jason Hall

September 22, 2022

Photo: Jason Hall

All Elite Wrestling's special 'Grand Slam' edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium included a major surprise debut.

Saraya, formerly known in WWE is 'Paige,' appeared after the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship on Thursday (September 21) night to a thunderous ovation.

The former Divas champion appeared after Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Serena Deeb, Rebel and Jamie Hayter -- who revealed herself to still be aligned with Baker despite recent friction between the two -- outnumbered Athena and retaining champion Toni Storm after the latter's victory.

AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan confirmed that Saraya had officially signed with the company full-time in a tweet shared shortly after her debut.

"Welcome to @AEW! @Saraya is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite Grand Slam TONIGHT," Khan tweeted alongside a graphic.

Saraya the daughter of English wrestlers Ricky Knight and Julia Hamer-Bevis, who wrestled under the name 'Sweet Saraya,' which included tagging with her daughter, who then wrestled under the name 'Brittani Knight.'

Paige was the inaugural NXT Women's champion during her time in the WWE developmental program and among the first female callups to the company's main roster, having defeated then-Divas champion AJ Lee for the title during the night of her RAW debut in 2014.

Saraya suffered a neck injury during December 2017, which forced her to formally retire from in-ring competition at the age of 25, however, may have since been cleared to compete.

AEW didn't specify whether Saraya would be brought in as a full-time competitor during her debut.

The Knight was the focus of a British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, which was later adapted into the 2019 feature film Fighting with My Family, with actress Florence Pugh portraying Saraya.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

