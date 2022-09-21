WATCH: Top Star Makes Surprise AEW Debut At 'Grand Slam'

Saraya the daughter of English wrestlers Ricky Knight and Julia Hamer-Bevis, who wrestled under the name 'Sweet Saraya,' which included tagging with her daughter, who then wrestled under the name 'Brittani Knight.'

Paige was the inaugural NXT Women's champion during her time in the WWE developmental program and among the first female callups to the company's main roster, having defeated then-Divas champion AJ Lee for the title during the night of her RAW debut in 2014.

Saraya suffered a neck injury during December 2017, which forced her to formally retire from in-ring competition at the age of 25, however, may have since been cleared to compete.

AEW didn't specify whether Saraya would be brought in as a full-time competitor during her debut.

The Knight was the focus of a British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, which was later adapted into the 2019 feature film Fighting with My Family, with actress Florence Pugh portraying Saraya.

