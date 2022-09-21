Water Bills 'Skyrocket' In Georgia Due To Carelessness Of Meter Reader

Mableton residents are not happy with the cost of their latest water bill. According to WSB-TV, a Cobb County meter reader did not take time to check the meters for the last few months, causing residents' water bills to be extremely low. In an effort to retrieve the money that was lost, the county water system tacked missing expenses from previous months onto customers' August water bills, causing them to skyrocket.

“We’ve seen some neighbors have bills as high as $300, $700, $800. We have one neighbor who had a $1,300 bill this month and there’s no logical explanation for it,” local Robin Ford explained.

WSB-TV noted one neighbor paying $41 for water in July, and a whopping $1,300 in August. Mableton homeowners are confused and searching for an explanation.

“We understand the frustration of suddenly getting a much larger bill than their use to, and that again is due to the low meter readings that they previously got and the fact that we bill on this tier system so the bill they initially get will look a lot bigger than they’ve ever seen before,” Cobb County communications director Ross Cavitt shared with WSB-TV.

In the meantime, the county has created a tier system for those unable to make the full payment all at once. Officials are also working on a new water reading system that will closely track county workers to make sure that future readings are correct.