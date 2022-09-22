9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the US to get your fix, and nine of the country's top 100 taco spots are right here in Arizona.

Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US. The website states, "No matter what type of tacos you prefer, there’s something for everyone on our list of the Top 100 Taco Spots in the US."

According to the list, nine Arizona restaurants have tacos that reign supreme. Here are the state's top taco spots, along with their rankings:

21. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix

25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant - Phoenix

31. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa - Phoenix

49. Tres Amigos - Arizona

62. El Super Taco – Phoenix

67. Just Tacos and More - Phoenix

73. Taco Culture Taco Shop Arizona - Phoenix

83. 143 Street Tacos - Arizona

87. Nanys Tacos - Arizona

Check out the full list of the top 100 taco spots in the US on Yelp's website.