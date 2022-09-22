Actor Rob Schneider Surprises Fans At Arizona Drive-Thru

By Ginny Reese

September 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Rob Schneider surprised some fans at an Arizona drive-thru. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Schneider was serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets at the Raising Cane's restaurant located on 24th Street and Baseline in Phoenix.

The comedian was promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens next week.

Schneider said that he really wanted to get Arizona residents involved because the film has tons of Arizona connections. He said, "We shot the whole movie here, I'm a resident now- I'm your neighbor, be nice- and people have been great to us. This movie is... for Arizonans."

"Daddy Daughter Trip" will premiere at the Harkins Theatre at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Tuesday, September 27th. Some lucky fans who are at the screening will win free Cane's for a whole year!

Raising Cane's wrote on Twitter:

"Phoenix Caniacs, @ToddGraves has recruited Rob Schneider to work at the Cane's on East Baseline Road tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Come in and see Rob at work! YOU CAN DO IT!"
