Jeff Bezos Among Major Names Linked To Phoenix Suns Sale: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is among several major names reportedly linked to the sale of the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports.

Shelburne listed Bezos, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Washington Wizards minority owner Laurene Jobs -- the widow of late former Apple CEO Steve Jobs -- as potential buyers following news that disgraced owner Robert Sarver planned to sell the Suns and Phoenix Mercury amid his yearlong suspension.

"These are big names that are out there. There's going to be a lot more names that you'll hear over the coming days and months but my expectation is there will be an outside owner who comes in to buy the Suns and it'll take a couple of months at least. But Robert Sarver controls this process.