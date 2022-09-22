Lil Nas X is the new President of League of Legends and his first order of business is dropping a catchy new song. On Thursday, September 22nd, the genre-defying rapper kicked off the 2022 League World Championship (known as "Worlds") with its musical anthem, "STAR WALKIN'."

"I felt like it was time for me to try something new. I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways," the rapper said in a statement. "and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time." Lil Nas X continued, "Also, I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! "STAR WALKIN’" is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!”