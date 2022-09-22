Lil Nas X Returns With New Track "STAR WALKIN'"
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 22, 2022
Lil Nas X is the new President of League of Legends and his first order of business is dropping a catchy new song. On Thursday, September 22nd, the genre-defying rapper kicked off the 2022 League World Championship (known as "Worlds") with its musical anthem, "STAR WALKIN'."
"I felt like it was time for me to try something new. I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways," the rapper said in a statement. "and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time." Lil Nas X continued, "Also, I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! "STAR WALKIN’" is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!”
Lil Nas X - STAR WALKIN' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)— SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 22, 2022
OUT NOW!! ✨💕🔵https://t.co/EkGdfL0FKX pic.twitter.com/PDNOnfAWBj
The release of the new track coincides with the start of Worlds on September 29th in Mexico City. Soon after, Lil Nas X will take the stage for an unforgettable live performance at the World's Opening Ceremony presented by Mastercard leading into the World Final at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, November 5th.
“Lil Nas X is the most electrifying name in music, so when he showed up at our headquarters and told us that he wanted to be President of League and join us throughout Worlds, we of course said ‘yes’,” said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of League Esports for Riot Games in a statement. “We’ve all been blown away by his vision, passion, and undeniable style, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Worlds stage in San Francisco this November.”
Check out the "STAR WALKIN'" music video below!