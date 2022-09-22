Massive 'State-Of-The-Art' Music Venue Coming To Downtown Raleigh

A massive new concert and entertainment venue is coming to Raleigh.

AEG Presents event management and developer Kane Reality have partnered for a 70,000-square-foot venue in Downtown South with a capacity to hold up to 3,500 guests, WRAL reports. The venue, which will be both indoor and outdoor and have a rooftop space, will be part of the entertainment district at South Saunders and Wilmington Streets and Interstate 40.

"We are thrilled to partner with AEG Presents on a unique music venue at Downtown South," said John Kane, CEO of Kane Reality Corporation. "The company is a leader in live entertainment and their decision to create their next venue at Downtown South speaks volumes about the district."

Shawn Trell, EVP, COO and General Counsel of AEG Presents spoke about the importance of bringing the new venue to the community.

"Music venues are by nature cultural hubs; they bring a sense of community and help define the energy of a neighborhood," Trell said. "We've experienced this most recently with our new venues in Atlanta and Boston, and in Kane Reality we have a partner who shares our vision for opening a state-of-the-art live music experience in this thriving market."

Construction on the new project is expected to begin in Spring 2023 with a possible grand opening in Fall 2024.