Michigan Man Pleads Guilty To Cannibalism, Gruesome Dating App Murder

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 22, 2022

Photo: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

A Michigan man accused of killing and dismembering a man he met through a dating app has plead guilty, according to Mlive.

52-year-old Mark Latunski plead guilty today (September 22) to open murder, which includes the possibility of both first- and second-degree murder, and mutilation of a body. The plea came against the recommendation of Latunksi's attorney, Mary Chartier, who indicated she was interested in using an insanity defense at trial.

According to authorities, the body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was found on December 28, 2019, hanging upside down in the basement of Latunski's home in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township. Bacon had been stabbed and hung from his ankles, with parts of his body eaten.

Today, Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back while the two were at Latunski's home. He also said he removed parts of Bacon's body and took them to the kitchen after

Bacon's roommate at the time of his death told authorities that Bacon had met Latunski through the dating app Grindr. He went missing the day after he met up with Latunski.

A hearing will be held on October 18 to determine whether Latunksi is convicted of first- or second-degree murder, or manslaughter. Latunksi faces a possible life sentence.

