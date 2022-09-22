Ohio Man Walks Into Police Station, Admits To Dismembering Girlfriend's Dad

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 22, 2022

Photo: Middletown Division of Police

An Ohio man recently walked into a police station and confessed to dismembering his girlfriend's father, according to WKRC News.

34-year-old John Havens came to the Middletown Devision of Police Tuesday (September 20) and admitted to dismembering the body of Jeffery Fellman, according to the news outlet. He also reportedly told officers that Fellman's wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn, fatally shot Fellman. Vaughn has been arrested in connection with her husband's death, and Havens is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

At about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the couple's home on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a wellness check, according to court records. That's when they found Fellman's dismembered body in the garage.

Havens told detectives Vaughn picked him up at his residence and asked if he would help her dispose of a body, according to court records. When he arrived, he found the body of his girlfriend's father, which he dismembered with a handsaw.

According to police, Vaughn fled the scene of the crime but was later found inside her car at a Middletown gas station. She was arrested and later admitted that she killed her husband the previous day. Questions still remain regarding motive.

