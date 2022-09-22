One San Antonio Eatery Lands On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the US to get your fix, and one of the country's top 100 taco spots is right here in San Antonio.

Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US. The website states, "No matter what type of tacos you prefer, there’s something for everyone on our list of the Top 100 Taco Spots in the US."

According to the list, Sangria On the Burg is one of the country's top taco restaurants, coming in at number 51 on the list.

Some other Texas taco eateries landed on the list as well. Here are all the spots in Texas that made the list, along with their rankings:

4. Granny’s Tacos – Austin

10. Mami Coco - Dallas

18. Tranky’s Tacos - Dallas

45. Fish Company Taco - Galveston

51. Sangria On The Burg- San Antonio

54. Cuantos Tacos – Austin

64. La Lupita Taco Restaurant – Houston

66. Titas Taco House – Humble, Texas

79. Yellow City Street Food - Amarillo

84. Tacos Doña Lena - Houston

85. The Taco King – Houston

90. Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin

94. Cinco De mayo Taqueria – Spring, Texas

Check out the full list of the top 100 taco spots in the US on Yelp's website.