Texas School Employee Caught On Camera Screaming, Cursing At Student

By Dani Medina

September 22, 2022

A school employee in Texas is under investigation after a video of him aggressively disciplining a student has gone viral on social media.

It all went down after school on Tuesday (September 20) at La Porte High School. The video, obtained by KHOU, shows an adult male school employee screaming and using foul language at a student. It was recorded by a student who has chosen to remain anonymous.

A student told the news outlet, "I just heard that he was wrong for doing that, but I don’t know what the reason was. They said he was flicking off the football team or something. I’ve heard multiple things and I don’t know what really happened." It's still unknown what led to the altercation between the student and the school employee.

La Porte ISD issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance, and La Porte ISD does not tolerate the bullying, verbal or physical abuse of any child. We are aware of a video that has been circulating that appears to show one of our employees reprimanding a student using inappropriate language. We have launched an investigation, and our administration will address this concern according to district policy."

You can watch the video below:

