This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction

North Carolina is home to plenty of attractions that draw in visitors from around the U.S. and even from across the globe, but only one spot can be named the most popular tourist attraction in the state.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular tourist attractions across the country, picking one spot in each state that draws visitors more than any others.

So which North Carolina locale was chosen as the most popular tourist attraction in the state?

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Located in Kill Devil Hills, the Wright Brothers National Memorial stands as monument to the beginning stages of aviation and the two brothers who helped usher in a new form of transportation. The Wright Brothers National Memorial 1000 North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about North Carolina's most popular tourist attraction:

"Learn more about the origins of flight at this memorial to Wilbur and Orville Wright, who famously achieved flight here in 1903. At the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks, you can see a full-scale replica of the Wright Flyer and camp buildings similar to those used by the brothers to work on their airplane. The Wright brothers lived in Dayton, Ohio, but conducted many of their flying experiences on North Carolina's beaches because of their privacy, reliable winds and wide-open spaces. Tickets to the memorial cost $10 per adult, while kids aged 15 and younger get in free. Plan a visit to one of the top things to do in North Carolina in spring or fall to avoid encountering hordes of tourists and paying extra for accommodations during the Outer Banks' peak summer season."

Check out U.S. News' full report to see the most popular tourist destinations across the country.