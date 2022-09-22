This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction

South Carolina is home to plenty of attractions that draw in visitors from around the U.S. and even from across the globe, but only one spot can be named the most popular tourist attraction in the state.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular tourist attractions across the country, picking one spot in each state that draws visitors more than any others.

So which South Carolina locale was chosen as the most popular tourist attraction in the state?

Fort Sumter National Monument

Located in Charleston Harbor, Fort Sumter National Monument stands as a stark reminder of the beginning of the Civil War, where shots rang out to start what would go on to become the bloodiest war in American history.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about South Carolina's most popular tourist attraction:

"See where the first shots of the Civil War were fired on April 12, 1861, at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston. The fort was occupied by the Confederate States Army for nearly four years during the Siege of Charleston. This must-see for history buffs is only accessible by boat, so for an up-close look you'll need to pay for an excursion with Fort Sumter Tours. Each round-trip boat tour costs $32 per adult and $19 per child aged 4 to 11 and lasts about two hours. The experience includes time to explore the fort on foot, plus a cruise past the Battery and Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. For a fully narrated exploration of the Charleston Harbor, hop on a sightseeing boat tour. Summertime is often hot and muggy here, so consider a spring or fall visit."

Check out U.S. News' full report to see the most popular tourist destinations across the country.