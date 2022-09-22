This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Tourist Attraction

Tennessee is home to plenty of attractions that draw in visitors from around the U.S. and even from across the globe, but only one spot can be named the most popular tourist attraction in the state.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular tourist attractions across the country, picking one spot in each state that draws visitors more than any others.

So which Tennessee locale was chosen as the most popular tourist attraction in the state?

Country Music Hall of Fame Museum

Located in the heart of Music City, the country music capital of the world, the Country Music Hall of Fame stands as a monument to some of the biggest names in country music and the most legendary musicians to hit the scene as well as the history of the genre.

The Country Music Hall of Fame Museum is located at 222 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about Tennessee's most popular tourist attraction:

"Country music fans will want to head to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville to explore this genre of music and its historical roots. Inside you'll find more than 2.5 million artifacts, including photos, costumes, recordings, instruments and more. You can even view items like Elvis Presley's solid gold Cadillac, Gene Autry's lunchbox and Johnny Cash's boots and leather overcoat. Tickets to this tourist attraction, which you can book in advance to skip the line, range from about $18 for ages 6 to 12 to $28 for adults. For more music history, visit the nearby National Museum of African American Music, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, Ryman Auditorium and the Johnny Cash Museum."

Check out U.S. News' full report to see the most popular tourist destinations across the country.