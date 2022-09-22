This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona

The only thing better than the smell of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning is smelling the best coffee in the entire state.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state. The website states, "To find the best independent coffee shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo collected Yelp user ratings for coffee specialists in the country’s 1,000 most populous cities across all 50 states."

According to the list, the best independent coffee shop in Arizona is A.T. Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop in Phoenix. Yelp gave the shop a rating of 5 out of 5 stars. The website explains:

"The beans used here are sourced exclusively from Ethiopia, the country where the first wild coffee plants apparently grew. Proprietor Aisha Tedros, who comes from Eritrea, just north of Ethiopia, serves conventional espresso, drip, and cold brew coffee as well as a special ginger coffee. The shop also performs the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony — freshly roasted beans are ground to order, brewed in a clay pot, and strained into small cups."

A full list of the best independent coffee shops in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.