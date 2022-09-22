This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Texas

The only thing better than the smell of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning is smelling the best coffee in the entire state.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state. The website states, "To find the best independent coffee shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo collected Yelp user ratings for coffee specialists in the country’s 1,000 most populous cities across all 50 states."

According to the list, the best independent coffee shop in Texas is LDU Coffee in Dallas. Yelp gave the shop a rating of 5 out of 5 stars. The website explains:

"Strong Australian-style coffee and the grilled sandwiches known as toasties are the draw at this coffee shop owned by a couple of Aussie transplants. Some paeans from Yelp: 'Best coffee in Dallas by far!' 'Let me just say — wow.' 'The best coffee I’ve had since I left Kona last spring.' 'They really set the bar high for checking all the essential boxes to a visit-worthy coffee shop!!'"

A full list of the best independent coffee shops in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.