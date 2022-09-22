This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Colorado

There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time.

For the brunch lovers out there, Yelp found the "top-reviewed" brunch spot in every state. According to the website, Colorado's best brunch restaurant is Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro!

This coffee shop is actually part of a resort just off Highway 160, serving fresh meals and yummy pastries made from scratch. Menu items include biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, huevos rancheroes, croissant french toast, and much more.