This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
September 22, 2022
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time.
For the brunch lovers out there, Yelp found the "top-reviewed" brunch spot in every state. According to the website, Colorado's best brunch restaurant is Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro!
This coffee shop is actually part of a resort just off Highway 160, serving fresh meals and yummy pastries made from scratch. Menu items include biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, huevos rancheroes, croissant french toast, and much more.
Here's what Yelper Barbara C. had to say about their experience at Tiny Timbers:
"These folks are FANTASTIC! I love everything about this place! The coffees are top notch, the salads and lunch sandwiches, especially the egg salad, are terrific, and do not miss the London Fog latte or the lavender lemonade! Breakfast burritos are amazing, too. Top Notch restaurant!"
You can find this restaurant and resort at 28422 US-160 in South Fork.
Check out Yelp's full list of must-try brunch restaurants on its website.