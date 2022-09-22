This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida

There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time.

For the brunch lovers out there, Yelp found the "top-reviewed" brunch spot in every state. According to the website, Florida's best brunch restaurant is The Modern Rose!

This business boasts a locally-sourced coffee program and over 60 kinds of teas alongside its delicious brunch dishes. The founder also has a background in interior design, so the space offers a cozy atmosphere for college students, friends, family, and other patrons. Menu items include a four-cheese omelet, avocado toast, a decadent french toast dish called the "Lotus Flower Bomb," and much more.