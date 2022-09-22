This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
September 22, 2022
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time.
For the brunch lovers out there, Yelp found the "top-reviewed" brunch spot in every state. According to the website, Florida's best brunch restaurant is The Modern Rose!
This business boasts a locally-sourced coffee program and over 60 kinds of teas alongside its delicious brunch dishes. The founder also has a background in interior design, so the space offers a cozy atmosphere for college students, friends, family, and other patrons. Menu items include a four-cheese omelet, avocado toast, a decadent french toast dish called the "Lotus Flower Bomb," and much more.
Here's what Yelper Brittany G. had to say about their experience at Modern Rose:
"Came for the artsy vibes, stayed for the unreal food. But seriously, this was the cutest cozy cafe. The decor was so unique and the staff was extremely friendly... We ordered an iced lavender latte and an iced pumpkin s'mores latte, both with oat milk, and both incredible! To eat we went halvsies on the 'better than...' and the modern egg pizza... The 'better than' was a croissant that came with Brie, blueberries, basil and honey. The modern egg pizza was naan bread with mozzarella, Muenster, fried eggs, basil, pesto, tomato, balsamic, and prosciutto (which we asked them to please remove). The two pastries we ordered, the banana coconut bread and strawberry chia seed muffin, were delicious as well. Can't say enough great things about this place!"
You can find The Modern Rose at 331 SE 15th Ter. in Deerfield Beach.
