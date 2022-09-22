This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington

There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time.

For the brunch lovers out there, Yelp found the "top-reviewed" brunch spot in every state. According to the website, Washington's best brunch restaurant is Patrick's Cafe and Bakery!

This business serves all kinds of food, from Hawaiian pastries and cakes to shaved ice and croissant sandwiches (a fave amongst Yelpers). Customers also enjoy Patrick's loco moco, a traditional Hawaiian dish served with a hamburger patty, grilled onions, and two eggs any style served over white rice. It's then smothered with brown gravy made scratch -- yum!