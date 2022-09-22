This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
September 22, 2022
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time.
For the brunch lovers out there, Yelp found the "top-reviewed" brunch spot in every state. According to the website, Washington's best brunch restaurant is Patrick's Cafe and Bakery!
This business serves all kinds of food, from Hawaiian pastries and cakes to shaved ice and croissant sandwiches (a fave amongst Yelpers). Customers also enjoy Patrick's loco moco, a traditional Hawaiian dish served with a hamburger patty, grilled onions, and two eggs any style served over white rice. It's then smothered with brown gravy made scratch -- yum!
Here's what Yelper R K. had to say about their experience at Patrick's:
"I really wanted to stop in and check out the goodies but due to a scheduling conflict my son got us take out instead. I had the loco moco and it really hit the spot. For me, it had a nice balance of meat, rice, and gravy. The meat and gravy were seasoned well. The over easy egg was perfect. But the star was the P.O.G. slice. Not knowing better, I only bought one portion of the POG and offered to share with 2 other people. We all enjoyed it but I wanted more! My bad for sharing."
You can find Patrick's Cafe and Bakery at 10003 15th Ave. SW in Seattle.
