This Small California Town Is Home To The 'World's Largest Corn Maze'

Though the Midwest is known for its abundance of corn, the town with the largest corn maze in the world happens to be located in California. According to KTLA, Cool Patch Pumpkins in Dixon is known for housing the world's largest corn maze. Each year, the maze is redone to be entirely unique from previous years. Last year's theme was military appreciation, and this year's theme is farming. Founder Matt Cooley said that the current site of the 40-acre corn maze used to be his family's pumpkin field.

“Many people do not realize that Cool Patch is a working farm,” Cooley told KTLA, “The land is used year-round for multiple crops – pumpkins and corn are just one season of them. Everything you see out at our patch is brought in only a couple weeks before opening day. You’ll often see tractors working as you explore the patch.”

KTLA mentioned that the corn maze once encompassed a total of 60-acres. In 2007 and 2014, it was even featured in the Guinness Book of World Records. So, just how much corn does it take to create the world's largest corn maze?

“There are roughly 3,659,040 stalks of corn….the corn is harvested at the end of the season as silage for feed for local cows,” Cooley shared. It takes participants anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to complete the maze, and tickets are available to those aged 18 years and older.