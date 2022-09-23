Boosie Badazz Offers Tiffany Haddish A Gig After She 'Lost Everything'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2022
Tiffany Haddish is dealing with the aftermath of the child molestation lawsuit that was recently dismissed. Without a gig left to her name, the comedian recently received a thoughtful offer from Boosie Badazz.
On Thursday, September 22, The Breakfast Club reacted to the news about the Girls Trip star who said that she "lost everything" following the lawsuit that was filed against her and Aries Spears. In a brief interaction with TMZ, Haddish said she lost all of her upcoming gigs even after she was able to settle the case with the plaintiff moving to dismiss the lawsuit.
“Oh, I lost everything. All my gigs, gone,” she said. When asked if the outcome of the case will help her, she replied, “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.”
After her comments spread throughout the Internet, Boosie Badazz extended his hand in an effort to help her out. Boosie took to Twitter and offered her a role in a comedy film the Louisiana rapper is working on.
"@TiffanyHaddish I CAN’T PAY YOU WHAT THEY WAS PAYING YOU BUT I GOT A CHECK ‼️" Boosie tweeted. "N I WOULD LOVE TO PAY YOU TO MAKE A COMEDY WITH ME ❗️WHAT THEY DID TO YOU MIGHT BE CAREER CHANGING, DONT LET THIS SLIDE , this a billion dollar lawsuit SIS !YOURE A STAR ⭐️ U CAN PRODUCE YOUR OWN MOVIES."
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.