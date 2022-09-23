Boosie Badazz Offers Tiffany Haddish A Gig After She 'Lost Everything'

“Oh, I lost everything. All my gigs, gone,” she said. When asked if the outcome of the case will help her, she replied, “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.”



After her comments spread throughout the Internet, Boosie Badazz extended his hand in an effort to help her out. Boosie took to Twitter and offered her a role in a comedy film the Louisiana rapper is working on.



"@TiffanyHaddish I CAN’T PAY YOU WHAT THEY WAS PAYING YOU BUT I GOT A CHECK ‼️" Boosie tweeted. "N I WOULD LOVE TO PAY YOU TO MAKE A COMEDY WITH ME ❗️WHAT THEY DID TO YOU MIGHT BE CAREER CHANGING, DONT LET THIS SLIDE , this a billion dollar lawsuit SIS !YOURE A STAR ⭐️ U CAN PRODUCE YOUR OWN MOVIES."



