Doobie Brothers Mourn Death Of Former Drummer & Cofounder John Hartman

Former drummer and co-founding member of the Doobie Brothers, John Hartman, has reportedly passed away, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

“Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us,” the Doobies wrote in a statement on social media. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace John.”

The Doobie Brothers did not confirm when Hartman died or his cause of death in their social media posts. Hartman formed the Doobie Brothers with Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston in the early 1970s after they met while playing in Bay Area bars.