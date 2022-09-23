Halsey Wonders If They 'Chose The Wrong Life' In Emotional Post

Ahead of their 28th birthday on September 29th, Halsey got real about what goes through their mind, confessing they feel a "deep sadness." The talented singer posted the relatable message on top of an Instagram Story photo that featured a candle burning and several crystals.

“I find that often there is a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness,” they started. “I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself, Halsey continued. “And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self loathing."

Halsey's latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, made in collaboration with producers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, explored "the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

"I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade.” "I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I've always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shriveling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love."