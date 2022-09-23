Halsey Wonders If They 'Chose The Wrong Life' In Emotional Post

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of their 28th birthday on September 29th, Halsey got real about what goes through their mind, confessing they feel a "deep sadness." The talented singer posted the relatable message on top of an Instagram Story photo that featured a candle burning and several crystals.

“I find that often there is a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness,” they started. “I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself, Halsey continued. “And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self loathing."

Halsey's latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, made in collaboration with producers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, explored "the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

"I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade.” "I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I've always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shriveling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love."

Halsey will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival tomorrow night, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

Halsey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.