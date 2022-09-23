Here Are The Peak Times To See Vibrant Fall Colors Across Arizona

It's finally fall and you know what that means! It's almost time to go out and explore nature while the trees are donned with vibrant yellow and orange leaves. The colors set the perfect back drop for any fall adventure, like hiking, visiting pumpkin patches, or afternoon picnics.

So when should you go looking for them?

12 News meteorologist Krystle Henderson determined the best times across Arizona to get a peep of the fall colors.

According to Henderson, leaves in the highest elevations like the San Francisco peaks and the higher elevations of the White Mountains can see beautiful foliage in early to mid October.

Those in rim country and into Prescott and Sedona can see the changing colors in mid October.

Those in the southern regions near Tucson will have to wait a bit later, with the colors changing mid to late October.