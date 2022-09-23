Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

September 23, 2022

Every city and town has a thrilling food scene and has created some national favorites. Think key lime pie, Philly cheesesteak, Nashville hot chicken, Chicago's deep dish pizza, and many more beloved dishes. Some places, however, have fascinating food that never leaves the borders of their state.

To get readers curious about different cuisines in the country, Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state. Here's how they made their picks:

"Our picks for the best traditional restaurant in each state include eateries serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about. Some are fancy enough for special occasions (think an anniversary or Valentine’s Day dinner), while others offer outstanding food in a casual environment."

Columbia Restuarant is Florida's top pick!

Writers explain why they chose this spot:

"What started out as a small corner café in a Tampa community steeped in Spanish tradition has since ballooned into the largest Spanish restaurant in the world. Founded in 1905 by Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez, Columbia Restaurant is the state’s oldest eatery, and more than 100 years later the same family runs its seven locations. Throughout its long history, the restaurant has lured guests from all walks of life (including celebrities like Marylin Monroe and Liza Minnelli) with flamenco dancers, live music and an expansive menu of traditional Spanish favorites, such as tapas and paella. Once you’ve enjoyed your fill of small plates, coffee, cigars and dancing, check out some of these other Florida beach towns."

You can find Columbia Restaurant at 2117 E 7th Ave. in Tampa.

Check out the full list on Reader's Digest.

