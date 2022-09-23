In another shocking move, the cashier tells the Grammy award-winning rapper that he put the $225,000 towards store credit. The rapper, who just announced the release date of his new album It's Only Me, is worth at least $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth so he'll definitely recoup from the overcharge. Baby himself even said it would work, but others on social media didn't have the same reaction.



"I don’t care how financially stable I am you not turning 225k into no damn store credit," one Twitter user commented.



The outrageous scene emerged on the same day that he accepted the BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition. Baby received the award while he attended the Second Annual Music in Action Awards Gala with Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee in Beverly Hills, Calif.



"I honestly didn't even know what a Humanitarian Award was," Baby said during his speech. "But as I looked into it, I realized I'm a humanitarian."



See more footage of his acceptance speech below.

