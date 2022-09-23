Lil Baby Reacts After He Was Charged $250,000 Instead Of $25,000
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2022
Lil Baby doesn't seem to mind that he was charged $250,000 instead of the original $25,000 he agreed to pay.
On Thursday, September 22, a clip of the Georgia rapper shopping cashing out in a store has got his fans pocket-watching him. In the clip, we see Baby in front of the cashier Zahir, who "accidently" charges him $225,000 more than what he originally mean to pay. For a brief second, Lil Baby looked stunned but quickly assured Zahir that there was no harm done.
"It'll be alright, just owe me $225,000," Baby responded.
They charged Lil Baby $250K instead of $25K and he didn’t even care 😭 pic.twitter.com/aJYMbszmon— Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) September 22, 2022
In another shocking move, the cashier tells the Grammy award-winning rapper that he put the $225,000 towards store credit. The rapper, who just announced the release date of his new album It's Only Me, is worth at least $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth so he'll definitely recoup from the overcharge. Baby himself even said it would work, but others on social media didn't have the same reaction.
"I don’t care how financially stable I am you not turning 225k into no damn store credit," one Twitter user commented.
The outrageous scene emerged on the same day that he accepted the BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition. Baby received the award while he attended the Second Annual Music in Action Awards Gala with Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"I honestly didn't even know what a Humanitarian Award was," Baby said during his speech. "But as I looked into it, I realized I'm a humanitarian."
See more footage of his acceptance speech below.
Lil Baby gives a speech after winning the Quincy Jones humanitarian award pic.twitter.com/1rZcfA5s5p— 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) September 23, 2022