Lionel Richie Celebrates 50 Years Of Hits In Must-See Performance

Next up was one of Richie's earliest hits as a solo artist, "You Are." The 1982 song off his self-titled debut solo album became popular for its smooth yet funky sound and Lionel's passionate vocals which were in top form for the night's performance. Taking it back to his days with the Commodores in the 1970s, Richie pulled out a real heavy hitter. Richie introduced the track by calling it, "the greatest song ever written by the Commodores." Audience members of all ages danced and sang along to their 1977 hit "Brick House" and the band's amazing saxophone soloist.

To give the iHeartRadio Music Festival audience a cool-down period, Richie sat down at the piano to sing his slower, but no less passionate, 1983 hit "Hello." The track became ingrained into the pop cultural lexicon for the memorable line "Hello, is it me you're looking for?" which the crowd diligently sang for Lionel. Even in 2015 when Adele released her hit song of the same name, people couldn't help but return to the 73-year-old's song, thus introducing it to a new generation of music lovers. "Three generations. I can't believe it," Lionel said earlier in the set, referring to the rare longevity of his music career.