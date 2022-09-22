Sam Smith Ushers In A New Musical Era With Live Debut Of 'Unholy'

Sam Smith is back and badder than ever! The hitmaker graced the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Musical Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, September 23rd. While known for their stunning vocals on emotional ballads, Smith gave fans a taste of what's to come for their next musical project. The four-time Grammy winner got a glowing introduction from fellow LGBTQ+ icons Lance Bass, and former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Coco Montrese, and Alexis Mateo.

Decked out in a glittery mesh shirt and black jacket, Smith kicked off their set by taking it back to the solo songs that started it all, "Stay" and "I'm Not The Only One" from their chart-topping 2014 debut album In the Lonely Hour. Smith got the crowd singing along passionately to the two anthems. Smith stayed on the theme of heartbreak while ramping up the bpm with their 2019 single "How Do You Sleep?"