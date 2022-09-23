Ray J Says 'Some Legal Stuff' Is Happening Amid Kardashian Sex Tape Scandal

"It's gonna be some legal stuff happening," Ray J replied. "There's going to be some legal stuff happening"



Since he accused Kim and her momager of releasing the tape themselves, the artist, born William Ray Norwood Jr., says there hasn't been any type of legal response from them. Ray J believes their silence on the matter appears to validate his claims.



"Without me going through all the facts, I said what I said and it's crickets over there," he explained. "No response. No nothing. Nothing! How long it's been like two weeks? Silence. Nothing. Silence. And they're usually the type of people to respond fast and then they tear you right down, right away. It should say a lot from just that."



