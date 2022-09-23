Ray J Says 'Some Legal Stuff' Is Happening Amid Kardashian Sex Tape Scandal
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2022
Ray J is not giving up on his crusade against Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner. After previously threatening to pursue a lawsuit against Ye's ex-wife and mother-in-law, Ray J opens up about what's to come.
On Thursday night, September 23, Charlamagne Tha God aired his interview with the "Wait A Minute" rapper during Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week. During their conversation, Ray J discussed the recent allegations he made against Kim and Kris regarding the 2007 sex tape that helped catapult the Kardashians into TV fame. After Uncle Charla asks him if he plans to sue them, Ray J said that he plans on taking legal action.
"It's gonna be some legal stuff happening," Ray J replied. "There's going to be some legal stuff happening"
Since he accused Kim and her momager of releasing the tape themselves, the artist, born William Ray Norwood Jr., says there hasn't been any type of legal response from them. Ray J believes their silence on the matter appears to validate his claims.
"Without me going through all the facts, I said what I said and it's crickets over there," he explained. "No response. No nothing. Nothing! How long it's been like two weeks? Silence. Nothing. Silence. And they're usually the type of people to respond fast and then they tear you right down, right away. It should say a lot from just that."
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Ray J's next moves above.